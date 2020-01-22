Home States Odisha

Two Kendrapara girls get ICCW bravery award for saving over 12 people from drowning

They had rescued 12 persons, including five children, from drowning following a boat tragedy in January in 2019.

Published: 22nd January 2020 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

ICCW bravery award

Purnima Giri (L) with Sabita Giri. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Two girls, Sabita Giri (15) and Purnima Giri (16) of Nipania village under Mahakalapada block in the district, were selected on Tuesday in New Delhi for the ICCW National Bravery Dhruva Awards, 2019. 

They had rescued 12 persons, including five children, from drowning following a boat tragedy in January last year.

On the day of the incident, the girls, who were in their house close to Nipania river, heard shrieks of many persons, including women and children, when their boat capsized and immediately jumped into the crocodile-infested river.

They swam across the river to rescue the drowning victims and brought them back to safety, said Gita Siddhaartha, president, ICCW, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Sabita and Purnima, along with 22 other children, including 10 girls and 12 boys from 12 States, have been selected for the award.

The National Award Bravery Scheme was initiated by the Indian Council for Child Welfare in 1957 to give due recognition to children who distinguish themselves by performing outstanding deeds for bravery Talking to TNIE from New Delhi, both the girls said they were delighted to get the awards.

“The boat overturned in the river. There was nobody around when the incident took place. We did not know what to do when we heard the cries for help. So we just jumped into the river to save those from drowning,” they said, recalling the tragedy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabita Giri Purnima Gir ICCW National Bravery Dhruva Awards
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays. (Photo| Express)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Half-humanoid humanoid 'Vyomamitra'.
Meet female robot 'Vyomamitra' who will travel to space on ISRO's Gaganyaan
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp