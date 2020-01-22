Two Kendrapara girls get ICCW bravery award for saving over 12 people from drowning

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Two girls, Sabita Giri (15) and Purnima Giri (16) of Nipania village under Mahakalapada block in the district, were selected on Tuesday in New Delhi for the ICCW National Bravery Dhruva Awards, 2019.



They had rescued 12 persons, including five children, from drowning following a boat tragedy in January last year.

On the day of the incident, the girls, who were in their house close to Nipania river, heard shrieks of many persons, including women and children, when their boat capsized and immediately jumped into the crocodile-infested river.



They swam across the river to rescue the drowning victims and brought them back to safety, said Gita Siddhaartha, president, ICCW, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Sabita and Purnima, along with 22 other children, including 10 girls and 12 boys from 12 States, have been selected for the award.

The National Award Bravery Scheme was initiated by the Indian Council for Child Welfare in 1957 to give due recognition to children who distinguish themselves by performing outstanding deeds for bravery Talking to TNIE from New Delhi, both the girls said they were delighted to get the awards.



“The boat overturned in the river. There was nobody around when the incident took place. We did not know what to do when we heard the cries for help. So we just jumped into the river to save those from drowning,” they said, recalling the tragedy.