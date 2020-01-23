Home States Odisha

 Odisha Government urges Centre to release pending food grain subsidy

Reminding him about the December letter on the issue, Swain said the Centre has released `1434.9 crore against the State claim of `s 4307.17 crore for the quarter ending December 2019.

Published: 23rd January 2020 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Food Corporation of India, Food grains

Representational image (File photo| PTI))

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  As a food grain subsidy bill amounting to Rs 2872.27 crore is pending with the Centre, Odisha Government on Wednesday reiterated the demand for its immediate release to lessen the financial burden on State agencies engaged in procurement of kharif paddy. 

Writing to Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan in less than one-and-half month time, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said paddy procurement from farmers under the decentralised procurement (DCP) system will be severely affected if the pending bill is not released immediately.

Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC), the nodal agency for procurement of paddy under DCP, has already procured 30 lakh tonne paddy from farmers and transferred minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 5,400 crore to the accounts of farmers.With paddy procurement going on in full swing across the State, non-release of food grain subsidy has landed OSCSC in serious financial crunch. The delay in release of funds by Food Corporation of India (FCI) has resulted in increasing bank borrowing with additional interest burden on the State PSU.

Reminding him about the December letter on the issue, Swain said the Centre has released Rs 1434.9 crore against the State claim of Rs s 4307.17 crore for the quarter ending December 2019.

Besides, the advance subsidy of Rs 1,400 crore approximately, is due for the next quarter beginning January, Swain said. “Though advance subsidy is to be released in the first month of the quarter as per the MoU with the Centre, no such subsidy has been released during the entire fiscal of 2019-20,” the letter stated.

“I would request your personal intervention for release of the pending subsidy and release of advance subsidy for the quarter ending March 2020 at the earliest,” Swain said.

In his December letter Swain had requested the Union Minister for one-time clearance of outstanding bill of the State, including interest burden on the State PSU, for market borrowing to fund the procurement business.

With a bumper harvest of paddy in the current KMS, the State is expected to procure more than 60 lakh tonnes of paddy. He said one-time clearance of outstanding dues will ensure smooth procurement and farmers will be benefited the most.

Procurement likely to be affected

OSCSC has procured 30 lakh tonne paddy from farmers and transferred MSP of Rs 5,400 crore to the accounts of farmers.

Delay in the release of funds by FCI has resulted in increasing bank borrowing with additional interest burden on the State PSU.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha farming Odisha foodgrain Ranendra Pratap Swain
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp