Odisha sex racket bust: Crime Branch probes illegal immigration

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Laxmisagar police on Wednesday detained a man for alleged trafficking of a Bangladeshi woman to the city. The woman was apprehended by police last month for illegally staying here and a fake Aadhaar card was recovered from her possession. Laxmisagar police suspect there might be some link between the case registered by them and the STF.

Meanwhile, the Special Task Force of Crime Branch said it is probing the alleged illegal immigration of Bangladeshi women to Bhubaneswar via West Bengal after raids in Old Town area. The team had rescued six women suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals, who were reportedly engaged in flesh trade by a couple - Ibrahim Khan and his wife Ruksar Begum - staying at Danagohiri in Pipili.

“Efforts are on to ascertain whether the rescued women are natives of West Bengal or Bangladesh. The focus of the probe is on illegal immigration, persons involved in trafficking the women and the forging of Aadhaar cards,” STF DIG Jai Narayan Pankaj said. A case has been registered and the investigation is on to verify whether other anti-socials were part of the racket, he added. Khan and Begum were produced before a court here on Wednesday.