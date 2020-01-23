Home States Odisha

Speeding car mows down 5 women workers in Odisha's Sundargarh district

Rajgangpur police station IIC Gokulanand Sahu said the car was on its way towards Rourkela when the accident took place.

Published: 23rd January 2020 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

ed remains of the car after it jumped the divider of Biju Expressway and collided with SUV at Ramabahal, 30 km from Rourkela.

The mangled remains of the car after it jumped the divider of Biju Expressway and collided with SUV at Ramabahal, 30 km from Rourkela. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A day after a truck rammed into makeshift shops killing four persons in Sambalpur, five women labourers were mowed down and seven others injured by a speeding car in Sundargarh district on Wednesday. The car hit the divider of the Biju Expressway and collided with another four-wheeler on the opposite lane at Ramabahal under Rajgangpur police limits, 30 km from Rourkela. Five women workers, engaged in maintenance of the State Highway -10 (Biju Expressway), were killed. Seven others, including another woman labourer and six persons in the two vehicles, were injured.

Rajgangpur police station IIC Gokulanand Sahu said the car was on its way towards Rourkela when the accident took place. The driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the road divider before jumping on to the opposite lane and ramming into an SUV. The labourers were working on the road divider when they were run over by the car. Two of them were declared brought dead at Rajgangpur Area Hospital.

The rest three were pronounced dead at Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH). He said the injured were shifted to Rourkela for treatment. Police identified the deceased women as Saraswati Lakra (35), Uma Lakra (38), Kalpana Lakra (25), Nauri Majhi (53) and Pana Lakra (42). 

They said the errant car driver, Sandeep Lakra (25), of Sundargarh town and his parents were on their way towards Rourkela. Sandeep Lakra was hospitalised with injuries, but he is stable. Two days back, a 21-year-old girl, Priya Gupta, was killed at Basanti colony in Rourkela after she was hit by a speeding motorcycle. The reckless rider, Ranjit Sahu, was arrested by Uditnagar police. 

In a similar incident of reckless driving in Sambalpur on Tuesday, a truck ran over makeshift shops on the roadside at Parmanapur, killing four persons and injuring two others. The shops were set up for Dhanu Yatra festival which was going on at Paramanapur under Sason police limits. All the victims were vendors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha road accident
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp