Centre help must for tourism policy on East: Odisha minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi

By Express News Service

PURI: Odisha will seek the Centre’s support in formulating a policy that will enable cross flow of tourists among eastern Indian States, said Tourism and Culture Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi on Thursday.

Speaking at the two-day National Tourism Conference at the Eco Retreat at Ramchandi near Konark, Panigrahi said, "It would be wonderful if tourists visiting Andhra Pradesh or West Bengal get to have a look at our beautiful State and vice versa. A comprehensive policy must be formulated in this regard and therefore, the support of Union Government is needed."

The Minister informed that Odisha government is planning to hold the second round of tourism conference at Konark towards the end of the year where more neighbouring States are expected to participate.

Inaugurating the conference, organised in association with FICCI, Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal said the Jagannath temple at Puri embodies the heart of the universe and therefore, conveys the message of peace to everyone. "Leaders of all faiths and heads of all States must visit Puri to get a feel of peace," he said.

Tourism Minister of Gujarat Vasanbhai Ahir lauded the efforts of Odisha Government for promoting tourism. "The State can use marketing to promote its tourism potential," he said.

Tourism Secretary Vishal Dev said the objective of the conference is to prepare a road map to boost tourism in the State and country. Presenting the growth statistics in the State’s tourism sector, he said last year, the number of visitors increased by 29 per cent to 1.5 crore.

"Efforts are on to take the number of tourists to 2.5 crore this year. With introduction of flight services to new domestic and foreign destinations, Odisha expects to witness an increase in tourist footfall," he said.

Among others, OTDC chairperson Shreemayee Mishra, co-chair, FICCI National Tourism Committee and HRAO president JK Mohanty, and Tourism Director Sachin Ramsaran Jadhav also spoke.Tourism Secretaries and Directors from 10 States of the country are participating in the event.