Dead snake found in food at community feast in Odisha, 50 taken ill 

KENDRAPARA: At least 50 villagers including 20 children were taken ill after having food at a community feast in Deuli village within Pattamundai police limits on Thursday. The poisoning is suspected to have been caused by a dead snake that was later found in the vessel, in which a food item was stored. The feast was organised by self-help groups at the village temple.

Soon after eating the food, many villagers complained of nausea and vomitting. They were immediately rushed to the community health centre (CHC). CDMO Dr Urmila Mishra said, the people appeared to be suffering from food poisoning and did not have any symptom of venom poisoning. All the people admitted to the hospital are recovering, she said.

A medical team from the district headquarters hospital also rushed to the CHC to treat the patients. Food samples from the feast will be sent to the laboratory at Cuttack for testing.

Anima Rout, a villager, said many people started throwing up and complained of severe lower abdomen pain after consuming the food. They are being treated in the CHC, which is not capable of handling such a large number of patients. Due to shortage of beds in the hospital, many patients are now undergoing treatment on the floor, she said.