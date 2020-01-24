Odisha BJP seeks probe into Jajpur minor girl abduction case

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP has once again targeted Jajpur district police by accusing two officers of Dharmasala police station of aiding and abetting criminals in abduction and rape of a minor girl.

State BJP secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar, who was part of the delegation that visited the victim’s house, said police and a local BJD leader are trying to influence the minor girl and her parents not to drag the names of two officers of Dharmasala police station into the case as they will lose their jobs.

After her abduction, the 15-year-old girl, a resident of Kantigadia village under Dharmasala police limits, was kept in a building which the local administration has recently declared illegal as it stands on a Government plot. What was the local administration doing and why has it not declared the building illegal before the incident, she questioned.

From the statement of the girl, it seems that a sex racket was operating from the building, she said and added everything will be clear if an impartial probe is conducted into the incident. BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said on sensitive issues relating to women, they (opposition political parties) have been making extremely insensitive statements.

Such statements are not signified, Mohanty said and added that the police has taken prompt action in this case and arrested four persons, including the principal accused, his brother and two sisters. While the police investigation is going on, they should not politicise such a sensitive issue, he added.