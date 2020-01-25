PVTG families relocated to rehab colony

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: As many as 110 families belonging to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups Mankidia and Khadia, residing in Khajuri village within buffer area of Similipal Tiger Reserve, were relocated to a rehabilitation colony at Salaibedha in Thakurmunda block on Friday.

DFO, Karanjia Prasanna Kumar Behera said 117 vehicles were engaged for shifting the families, their belongings and domestic animals to Salaibedha. He said the rehabilitation colony has all amenities like drinking water, kitchen, electricity, drinking, healthcare, road and school.

The families will be kept at the temporary colony for three months. They will be provided free food and medical checkup twice a week. Forest officials will visit the colony regularly to enquire about issues faced by the families, he said.

Behera said the families will be given houses under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana later. As per Government norms, at least 10 decimal land will be given to each family.

Officials of the district administration and Forest department played a key role in convincing the families to move out of the forest.