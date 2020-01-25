Row over decision on college body

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Differences have cropped up among the ministers a day after Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo announced the decision to abolish the practice of inducting local MLAs as president of governing bodies in government aided colleges.

While one of his Cabinet colleagues Labour Minister Sukanta Kumar Singh on Friday opposed the move, Minister of State for Science and Technology Ashok Chandra Panda supported the decision.

“I am not convinced by the Higher Education Minister’s statement. I do not understand the reason behind not keeping local MLAs or elected representatives in the governing bodies,” Singh said and added, “The politicians may not made president of the governing body. But, they should be in the managing committee at least as a member to supervise the developmental activities of the colleges.”

Singh said as the sitting MLAs are not able to attend the managing committee meetings frequently due to time constraint, they should be given the membership of the committee, but should not be kept out totally.

The Minister said he would take up the matter with the Higher Education Minister. Supporting the decision, Panda said, “Whether part of the governing body or not, it is the responsibility of the local MLA to look after the development of the colleges in their jurisdiction. One should have an attitude for developing the colleges.”

ADMs to head governing bodies of aided colleges

Bhubaneswar: The State Government on Friday appointed Additional District Magistrates (ADMs) of districts concerned as presidents of governing bodies of aided Degree Colleges. The Governing bodies of aided autonomous colleges and colleges established by minority communities, however, have not been dissolved. A notification issued by the Higher Education department in this regard stated that appointments have been done by dissolving the existing governing bodies and managing committees of all aided colleges in the State as per the provisions of Orissa Education Act 1969. The fresh move comes a day after Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo said politicians will not be inducted into the governing body of degree colleges in the State any more. The decision was taken MLAs have immense workload and are not able to give time to the colleges, Sahoo had stated.