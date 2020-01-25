Home States Odisha

Schools’ neglect delays exam centre decision

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Delay in installation of CCTV cameras in higher secondary schools has hindered finalisation of examination centres for Plus II examination. The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has already announced the schedule of the examination which will be held from March 3 to 28 but is yet to make official announcement of the centres.

According to sources, 1,005 out of 1,098 higher secondary schools where the examination was conducted last year, have installed CCTV cameras while more than 90 schools have not submitted their report to the Council on the matter.

“The centres that have failed to report about the status of CCTV installation have been issued notices and asked to comply with the order by next week. If they fail to do so, the institutions will be de-tagged as examination centres and new ones added,” a CHSE official said.

The official said there are some schools, which have failed to instal cameras, but have not informed the council about their problems. Some schools, which have informed about lack of funds, have been asked to use the development fund which some of the colleges had utilised last year for the task, he added.

For the convenience of students, the CHSE has decided to conduct examination in 25 higher secondary schools and Ekalavya Model schools functioning under ST/SC Development department, apart from tagging 1,098 higher secondary schools as centres. Besides, 213 additional centres have been created for Plus II vocational education examination. Installation of CCTV cameras, however, will be mandatory for the centres for conducting the examination.

The CHSE official said five to six higher secondary schools have applied for selection as examination centres and a decision will be taken soon after field verification of their facilities.

