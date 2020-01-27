Home States Odisha

Maoist gets killed by villagers for stopping development work in Odisha

This is the first-ever incident in Odisha when the villagers in the Maoist stronghold have dared the rebels for obstructing the development works, particularly the ongoing road construction.

Published: 27th January 2020 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

maoist, naxal

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: One Maoist was killed and another suffered injuries on Sunday night after a face-off over road construction in the Swabhiman Anchal region. The incident took place after residents of Janturai village under Jodamba village retaliated against Maoist cadres on Saturday night. 

This is the first-ever incident in Odisha when the villagers in the Maoist stronghold have dared the rebels for obstructing the development works, particularly the ongoing road construction in Swabhiman Anchal.

About 25 to 30 armed Maoist cadres accompanied by their sympathizers went to the village late in the night and asked the people why they are supporting the development works including road construction in the region. 

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh D Khilari told this paper that villagers protested and did not support their agenda of obstructing development work. The incident was the outcome of villagers collective resentment against the Maoists for opposing development works in the region, he added.

An altercation ensued between the Maoists and the villagers which continued for some time. After their failure to convince the villagers, the Maoists than blank fired to threaten them and even assaulted them. The villagers pelted stones in retaliation and attacked the rebels with bows and arrows in self-defence.

On getting information, security forces conducted a cordon and search operation and found that two Maoist cadres were lying unconscious with grievous injuries. They were shifted to the district headquarters hospital where the doctors declared Ganga Madhi alias Adma as brought dead. A native of Kalimela, Adma was a member of the CPI(Maoist) Gumma area committee and carried a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

The other injured Jipro Habika alias Jitra, a native of Narayanpatna and an area committee member  CPI(Maoist) who had carried a cash reward of rupees four lakh on his head has been arrested and is undergoing treatment, the SP said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha maoists killing Swabhiman Anchal
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp