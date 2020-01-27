Maoist gets killed by villagers for stopping development work in Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: One Maoist was killed and another suffered injuries on Sunday night after a face-off over road construction in the Swabhiman Anchal region. The incident took place after residents of Janturai village under Jodamba village retaliated against Maoist cadres on Saturday night.

This is the first-ever incident in Odisha when the villagers in the Maoist stronghold have dared the rebels for obstructing the development works, particularly the ongoing road construction in Swabhiman Anchal.

About 25 to 30 armed Maoist cadres accompanied by their sympathizers went to the village late in the night and asked the people why they are supporting the development works including road construction in the region.

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh D Khilari told this paper that villagers protested and did not support their agenda of obstructing development work. The incident was the outcome of villagers collective resentment against the Maoists for opposing development works in the region, he added.

An altercation ensued between the Maoists and the villagers which continued for some time. After their failure to convince the villagers, the Maoists than blank fired to threaten them and even assaulted them. The villagers pelted stones in retaliation and attacked the rebels with bows and arrows in self-defence.

On getting information, security forces conducted a cordon and search operation and found that two Maoist cadres were lying unconscious with grievous injuries. They were shifted to the district headquarters hospital where the doctors declared Ganga Madhi alias Adma as brought dead. A native of Kalimela, Adma was a member of the CPI(Maoist) Gumma area committee and carried a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

The other injured Jipro Habika alias Jitra, a native of Narayanpatna and an area committee member CPI(Maoist) who had carried a cash reward of rupees four lakh on his head has been arrested and is undergoing treatment, the SP said.