19 arrested for illegal fishing in Gahirmatha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Forest officials on Monday arrested 19 fishermen for illegally fishing in Gahirmatha marine sanctuary.

Two fishing trawlers and eight quintal fish were seized from them, said Forest Range Officer of Gahirmatha marine sanctuary Debashis Bhoi. He said the fishermen were arrested under provisions of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Marine fishermen have been directed not to fish within 20 km from coastline over an area of 1,360 sq km from Hukitola to Dhamara. In 1997, the Government had declared Gahiramatha marine sanctuary a protected area for the endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles which arrive at its coast in lakhs every winter for laying eggs. All types of fishing have been banned in the sanctuary for seven months from November 1 to May 31 this year to save the marine species.

Bhoi said 16 turtle protection camps including three offshore ones at Agaranashi, Barunei and Babubali islands have been created to protect the turtles in the marine sanctuary. Personnel of marine police stations at Kharinashi and Paradip along with the Indian Coast Guard are assisting forest officials in preventing illegal fishing in the area.