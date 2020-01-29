Home States Odisha

Odisha government's Promotion Adalats hear 402 grievances on first day

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said that experience gathered during holding such courts can be utilised better in human resources management and furthering administrative reforms.

Published: 29th January 2020 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy

Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The first ever Promotion Adalats of the State Government heard grievances of 402 employees here on Tuesday. After hearing petitions of 117 employees who have been denied timely promotion, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said this is another bold step towards administrative reforms and will help the Government in reducing court cases.

The Adalats have given necessary instructions to department concerned to dispose of the cases in a time-bound manner, Tripathy said. Apart from providing timely justice to Government employees facing hurdles in career progression, the Promotion Adalats provide an opportunity for them to interact with top bureaucrats which is generally not possible.

Experience gathered during holding such courts can be utilised better in human resources management and furthering administrative reforms, he added.

The 117 cases heard by Tripathy was from Revenue and Disaster Management and Planning and Conversion departments. Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra heard 101 cases from Higher Education and Science and Technology departments while Agriculture Production Commissioner Pradipta Mohapatra disposed of complaints from Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare, Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SS&EPD) departments.

Promotion Adalats presided over by Additional Chief Secretaries RK Sharma, Mona Sharma and Pradeep Jena heard grievances of 50, 65 and 39 employees respectively from Finance, Women and Child Development, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Law, Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment and Parliamentary Affairs departments. The second and third round of such adalats will be held on January 29 and 31.

