VIMSAR gears up to face Coronavirus threat for Western Odisha districts

An exclusive control room for the virus has been set up in the pulmonary medicine department along with four-bedded ICU.

Published: 29th January 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

VIMSAR, Burla.

VIMSAR (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Amid growing fears of novel Coronavirus (nCoV), a special ward has been set up in VIMSAR, Burla to handle such cases from Western Odisha districts, if need arises.

An exclusive control room for nCoV has been set up in the pulmonary medicine department along with four-bedded ICU. A five-bedded special isolation ward has been set up next to the department. If required, the number of beds will be increased in later phase.

A committee headed by professor of pulmonary medicine with doctors drawn from medicine and cardiology and the regional diagnostic centre has been formed to specifically deal with nCov cases.

While special arrangement has been made by the regional diagnostic centre to conduct necessary tests, the hospital authorities have sought kits and masks for doctors and staff from the State government. A meeting was held by the VIMSAR Superintendent, Jayashree Dora on Tuesday to sensitise doctors about symptoms of the virus and measures to be taken to treat such patients.

Meanwhile, the district headquarters authorities have also started taking steps to tackle the virus. Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), Bibhuti Bhusan Patel said a training session for doctors and health staff was conducted regarding all the necessary precautions to be taken.

A training session was also held at VIMSAR where all the doctors were briefed about the mode of diagnosis and treatment. Thrust was laid on creating awareness among people.

MEASURES IN PLACE

  • An exclusive control room for nCoV has been set up in the pulmonary medicine department along with four-bedded ICU

  • A five-bedded special isolation ward has been set up next to the department. If required, the number of beds will be increased in later phase

  • Doctors and health staff of VIMSAR and DHH sensitised on the tackling the virus

