CPCB letter to State on display board outside factories

The factories will also require to mention the source of air pollution, details of air pollution control devices and parameters with regards to air pollution on the board.

Published: 30th January 2020

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Pollution Control Board  (CPCB) has asked Odisha State Pollution Control Board and others to comply with the recommendations of the monitoring committee on display board outside industries and asked them to ensure that uniformity is maintained in installation of the display board by all factories.

To facilitate this, the CPCB has also sent details about a sample display board it has prepared and sought views of the State as well as pollution control boards and pollution control committees in other States in this regard.

The CPCB said display board to be installed outside the factories by factories/industries must contain their name, date of update of the display board, details of consent to operate and authorisation with validity, operational status and production details such as products manufactured, details of hazardous chemicals used with quantity and purpose, quantity of hazardous waste generated, stored and disposed and mode of treatment and disposal of the hazardous waste.

The factories will also require to mention the source of air pollution, details of air pollution control devices and parameters with regards to air pollution on the board. They will also require to share information on effluent discharge such as their source, treatment method, mode of disposal and treatment and process of effluent monitoring on the display board.

