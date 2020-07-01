BPUT set for online test amid protests

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as students continue to protest, Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) is all set to go ahead with its ‘online exit opportunity’ plan for the final semester examination.

BPUT will showcase a demonstration of the online examination process to all principals and professor in-charge of examinations of 157 colleges affiliated to the university on July 1.

Faced with protests, the university has left it on the students to decide if they wish to take an online final test for securing their degree.

However, it is compulsory for the students to take a mock test before appearing for the final examination.

“Only if the students are satisfied with the mock tests, they can sit for the final exam online. It is a transitory or additional opportunity given to the students who are in need of the degree for either pursuing higher education or bagging employment opportunities,” said Director of Examination, BPUT, Deepak Kumar Sahoo.

In case a student is unsatisfied with the mock test, he or she can wait to sit for the offline tests, which can be conducted only after the colleges reopen.

While the mock tests will be conducted between July 2 and July 14 for different courses, the final online examinations will be held between July 9 and July 29. According to sources, the State Government had asked BPUT to publish results by July 31.

There are around 25,000 students waiting for the final semester examination. The multiple choice questionbased online examination will be of two hours. A student taking the online test will need to have power back up for at least three hours.

In case of disconnection from server due to power or internet failure, the examination will be terminated if the student isn’t able to login again within 15 minutes. Interestingly, the varsity has adopted the ‘open book’ exam system.

Under this system, a student will be allowed to refer text books during the notified time without leaving his or her sear during the exam period.

They will not be allowed to access internet or consult any other person. The system will use artificial intelligence to detect and record face emotions, pupil movement and sound to check malpractice.

The students, however, have raised questions regarding the conduct of examinations.