STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha cancels pending Plus 2 exams, to adopt CBSE model for assessment

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the exams have been scrapped for pending papers of all streams -- Arts, Commerce, Science, Vocational Education -- from March 23-28

Published: 01st July 2020 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Exams

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Wednesday cancelled the annual Plus II exams conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) for all pending papers and announced an alternative method of assessment.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the exams have been scrapped for the pending papers of all streams -- Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education -- scheduled to be held between March 23 and 28.

"An alternative assessment method will be followed in line with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) pattern for the valuation of these papers," he said.

As per the assessment method proposed by Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), for students who have appeared in exams in more than three papers, the average marks of best three papers will be taken into consideration to award marks in the pending papers, while the average mark of top two papers will be considered for marking of the pending papers for students who have appeared in exams only in three papers.

For the compartmental exams where candidates have appeared in all required papers, results will be declared based on their performance, while those who have partly appeared in the exams will get marks for their pending papers on the basis of the average score they have obtained in the papers they had appeared.

Candidates, whose compartmental exams have not been conducted for any papers, will be given mark as per the average mark they have secured in their top three papers. The Minister said that efforts are on to publish the results by July end.

On the other hand, CHSE sources said that the council will conduct an optional examination in the subjects whose examinations couldn't take place in March following the coronavirus outbreak, as soon as the situation improves.

Candidates not satisfied with results announced on the basis of the new assessment method will be allowed to appear in the optional examinations to improve their performance. However, the marks obtained in the optional examination will be treated as the final mark.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Plus Two exams CHSE
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp