Odisha cancels pending Plus 2 exams, to adopt CBSE model for assessment

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Wednesday cancelled the annual Plus II exams conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) for all pending papers and announced an alternative method of assessment.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the exams have been scrapped for the pending papers of all streams -- Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education -- scheduled to be held between March 23 and 28.

"An alternative assessment method will be followed in line with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) pattern for the valuation of these papers," he said.

As per the assessment method proposed by Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), for students who have appeared in exams in more than three papers, the average marks of best three papers will be taken into consideration to award marks in the pending papers, while the average mark of top two papers will be considered for marking of the pending papers for students who have appeared in exams only in three papers.

For the compartmental exams where candidates have appeared in all required papers, results will be declared based on their performance, while those who have partly appeared in the exams will get marks for their pending papers on the basis of the average score they have obtained in the papers they had appeared.

Candidates, whose compartmental exams have not been conducted for any papers, will be given mark as per the average mark they have secured in their top three papers. The Minister said that efforts are on to publish the results by July end.

On the other hand, CHSE sources said that the council will conduct an optional examination in the subjects whose examinations couldn't take place in March following the coronavirus outbreak, as soon as the situation improves.

Candidates not satisfied with results announced on the basis of the new assessment method will be allowed to appear in the optional examinations to improve their performance. However, the marks obtained in the optional examination will be treated as the final mark.