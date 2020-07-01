STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha DGP sacks cop for raping 13-year-old girl, apologises to her

The now suspended Birmitrapur IIC Majhi and four others are accused of allegedly raping the girl over a period of four months while a government doctor is accused of terminating her pregnancy

Published: 01st July 2020 03:44 PM

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha DGP Abhay on Wednesday apologized to a 13-year-old girl who was raped by one of the officers of the state police.

The DGP dismissed former inspector-in-charge of Birmitrapur police station, Anand Chandra Majhi, from service for his involvement in the crime.

"His conduct was shameful. Our apologies to the young girl," said the DGP. Abhay on Tuesday ordered the Crime Branch to take charge of the investigation from Raiboga police. He had suspended the Birmitrapur IIC on June 25.

A four-member CB team on Tuesday visited Birmitrapur and Raiboga police stations in Sundargarh district as part of its investigation into the sexual assault of the 13-year-old girl who later had an abortion.

Sundargarh District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) S Jena had registered a case at Raiboga police station against the accused on June 23.

Sources said that the CB team has collected relevant documents from Raiboga police station and also visited the Birmitrapur police station as part of the probe into the matter.

