STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Surplus rains bring cheer to paddy growers in Odisha

Official sources said paddy seeds for transplantation have been sown across 40 per cent of cultivated land against 20 per cent last year.

Published: 01st July 2020 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer sowing paddy seeds in a village in Sambalpur I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: It has been a good start for agricultural activities in the ongoing kharif season as Sambalpur received surplus rainfall by over 45.29 per cent in June.

As per reports, the district has received 321.11 mm rainfall in the month against normal 221 mm. Of the nine blocks in the district, Kuchinda block received the highest rainfall of 543.80 mm, followed by 390.10 mm rainfall in Bamra block. Last year, Sambalpur had recorded only 140.32 mm of rainfall in June.

Official sources said paddy seeds for transplantation have been sown across 40 per cent of cultivated land against 20 per cent last year.

Out of 1,04,970 hectare (ha) land, while broadcasting of paddy seeds will be undertaken over 41,463 ha, transplantation of paddy seedlings will be carried out over remaining 63,507 ha.T he Agriculture department has set a target to cultivate paddy comprising high yielding variety, hybrid and local variety.

A production target of 4,27,760 metric tonne paddy has been set for the current kharif season.

“While the district received a good spell of monsoon in June, we hope the same for the entire year,” said chief district agriculture officer Santosh Ray.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
paddy farming Odisha paddy farmers Odisha paddy farming
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp