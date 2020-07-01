Surplus rains bring cheer to paddy growers in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: It has been a good start for agricultural activities in the ongoing kharif season as Sambalpur received surplus rainfall by over 45.29 per cent in June.

As per reports, the district has received 321.11 mm rainfall in the month against normal 221 mm. Of the nine blocks in the district, Kuchinda block received the highest rainfall of 543.80 mm, followed by 390.10 mm rainfall in Bamra block. Last year, Sambalpur had recorded only 140.32 mm of rainfall in June.

Official sources said paddy seeds for transplantation have been sown across 40 per cent of cultivated land against 20 per cent last year.

Out of 1,04,970 hectare (ha) land, while broadcasting of paddy seeds will be undertaken over 41,463 ha, transplantation of paddy seedlings will be carried out over remaining 63,507 ha.T he Agriculture department has set a target to cultivate paddy comprising high yielding variety, hybrid and local variety.

A production target of 4,27,760 metric tonne paddy has been set for the current kharif season.

“While the district received a good spell of monsoon in June, we hope the same for the entire year,” said chief district agriculture officer Santosh Ray.