Odisha reports biggest single-day spike of 561 Covid-19 cases, tally zooms past 8000-mark

Meanwhile, two more persons succumbed to the highly infectious disease taking the death toll to 29 in the State.

Civic body officials conducting household survey at Nayapalli in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha reported its biggest single-day spike of 561 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours pushing the total number of cases to zoom past the 8000 mark.

Two more persons also succumbed to the highly infectious disease taking the death toll to 29 in the State. Both men, aged 66 and 40 were from Ganjam district. While one was suffering from hypertension, another was severely diabetic.

Of the total 29 fatalities, 17 were from Ganjam, five from Khurda, four from Cuttack and one each from Puri, Bargarh, and Angul. At least 15 among them were aged above 60 years.

Of the 562 new cases spread across 19 districts, 425 were from quarantine centres and 136 local cases. Ganjam contributed the maximum 283 cases, followed by Cuttack (81), Rayagada (76), Khurda (26), Bargarh (21), Balangir (19), and Mayurbhanj (10).

Health and Family Welfare department sources said 77 cases were detected from three premier hospitals in the State. Highest 18 patients, 36 attendants and one staff nurse of Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer, 11 patients of SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack and 11 patients of
AIIMS-Bhubaneswar were found positive for Covid-19.

The State that had registered 611 cases between March 15 and May 14, recorded a whopping 561 cases in one day and added 1041 cases in the last three days. This despite several measures, including weekend shutdown for two days in 19 districts, initiated by the State Government. The first 1000 cases were recorded in 65 days.

With 283 fresh cases, the number of total cases in the worst-hit Ganjam district rose to 1850. Thirteen districts have more than 200 cases. As many as 894 cases were reported from Khurda, 702 from Cuttack, 540 from Jajpur, 442 from Gajapati, 377 from Balasore, 305 from Jagatsinghpur, 273 from Puri, 253 from Kendrapara, 233 from Bhadrak, 225 from Mayurbhanj, 220 from Sundargarh and 213 from
Balangir.

Of the 8106 confirmed cases in the State, 5502 persons have recovered so far. The active cases now stands at 2567. With 6851 tests in the last 24 hours, as many as 2,81,523 samples have been tested so far.

