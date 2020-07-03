STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Police seek passport cancellation of criminal

The traditional practice of police verification involved a visit to the residence of the applicant and inquiry about the criminal background.

Published: 03rd July 2020 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE Commissionerate Police will request the Regional Passport Office here seeking cancellation of passport of a citizen having criminal antecedents. The resident of Chandrasekharpur, who is known by his nick name in the area, had applied for passport under ‘tatkal’ category in 2017. However, the Ministry of External Affairs in 2018 had issued an order ending the physical verification by police at the applicant’s residence. The traditional practice of police verification involved a visit to the residence of the applicant and inquiry about the criminal background.

“In February, 2019, the verification of the person’s passport was completed and there was no suspicion as he had mentioned his formal name in his application,” said an officer of Chandrasekharpur police station. Sources said Chandrasekharpur police had earlier registered two miscellaneous cases against him. One case was registered before 2019 and another after his passport verification was completed. Since the applicant’s address could not be verified, police were not able to realize that he has criminal antecedents. “Police have received information that an accused has managed to get the passport. A letter will be written to the Regional Passport Office requesting it to cancel his passport,” said Additional CP Anup Kumar Sahoo.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp