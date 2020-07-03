Seven workers injured in furnace mishap at Odisha's Thakur Prasad Sao and Sons factory

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Seven workers of Thakur Prasad Sao and Sons (TPSL) factory at Lahandabud village suffered burn injuries after molten metal from the induction furnace fell on them on Thursday.

The injured workers are Ananda Sahoo, Ravishankar Yadav, Ganesh Singh, Manbodh Mohanta, Ranjit Singh, Sumant Majhi and Sahadev Patel. All of them were initially admitted to the district headquarters hospital and then shifted to Ispat General Hospital at Rourkela. Two of them were discharged after preliminary treatment.

However, Anand and Ravishankar, who suffered 40 per cent burn injuries, were admitted to the ICU of the hospital. CDMO JC Barik said since the district headquarters hospital does not have a burns unit, the workers were shifted to Rourkela.

Assistant director of factories and boilers AK Nanda said the furnace at the factory has been sealed and necessary action will be taken against the guilty after investigation. The company’s officials could not be contacted for their comments on the matter.