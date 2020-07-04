STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

31 monuments, ASI sites in Odisha to open from July 6 with COVID-19 safety norms in mind

As per the agency’s safety guidelines, visitors will be given a time window for moving round the monuments and museums.

Published: 04th July 2020 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Konark Sun temple

Konark Sun temple however will not be reopened to the public on July 6 (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Non-Living monuments, archaeological sites and museums under protection of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in Odisha - barring the Sun Temple at Konark - will open for tourists from July 6 amid Covid safety precautions.

Only monuments and museums in non-containment zones will be opened with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols. “Protected temples will, however, not be opened till orders of the Odisha Government,’’ Superintending Archaeologist, Bhubaneswar Circle, Arun Malik, said.

As per the agency’s safety guidelines, visitors will be given a time window for moving round the monuments and museums.

Those visiting ticketed monuments will have to make e-payments for entry, parking and cafeteria use on the monument premises. Only e-tickets will be issued to the visitors and they would be allowed to enter after hand washing and thermal screening.

“While no public gathering and group photography will be allowed at any of the sites, all the non-living monuments will have designated and single-line entry and exit points and routes for movement within the premises”, said Malik.

Entry into interior parts of monuments has been restricted while wearing masks and maintaining safe distance is mandatory. Monuments, sites and museums will be sanitised at regular intervals every day to maintain hygiene and ASI staff will record details of the tourists to help contact tracing if required, he informed. The Konark Sun Temple and the Atharnulla bridge at Puri will be opened after July 31 only under approval of the district administration. ASI shut down the Sun temple since March 15 to prevent entry of tourists in wake of the pandemic.

On an average, 5000 tourists visited the monument daily before the Covid restrictions were imposed. Other sites, monuments and museums under ASI protection have been closed since March 17. The ASI has three sub-circles in Odisha - Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Dhenkanal - which have 31 monuments, prehistoric sites besides two museums at Ratnagiri and Lalitagiri under Jajpur and Cuttack districts respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha monuments COVID 19 ASI
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp