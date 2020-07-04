Odisha sets 2030 target to end child marriage

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In its bid to make Odisha child marriage free by 2030, the State Government on Friday asked nodal officers at the district level keep a strict vigil on such incidents and take preventive measures.

The issue of child marriage in Odisha was discussed at a webinar presided over by Women and Child Development Minister Tukuni Sahu.

Expressing concern over the prevalence of child marriage in some districts, she said there is an immediate need to take all possible steps by government, civil society and communities.

Addressing the webinar, principal secretary in the Women and Child Development Department Anu Garg said that all Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) have been designated as child marriage prohibition officers and a series of training and capacity building programmes are being organised.

The State Government had already launched a multi-sectoral, strategic action to end child marriage in November, 2019.

Garg said in 16 districts where child marriage is above the State’s average, action has been stepped up with engagement of community level institutions and non-government organisations (NGOs).

Sujata Karthikeyan, Commissioner Mission Shakti, discussed how the strong network of 6 lakh women SHGs can be roped in for social changes towards addressing child marriage.