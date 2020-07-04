STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha sets 2030 target to end child marriage

Sujata Karthikeyan, Commissioner Mission Shakti, discussed how the strong network of 6 lakh women SHGs can be roped in for social changes towards addressing child marriage.

Published: 04th July 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Child Marriage

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In its bid to make Odisha child marriage free by 2030, the State Government on Friday asked nodal officers at the district level keep a strict vigil on such incidents and take preventive measures.

The issue of child marriage in Odisha was discussed at a webinar presided over by Women and Child Development Minister Tukuni Sahu.

Expressing concern over the prevalence of child marriage in some districts, she said there is an immediate need to take all possible steps by government, civil society and communities.

Addressing the webinar, principal secretary in the Women and Child Development Department Anu Garg said that all Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) have been designated as child marriage prohibition officers and a series of training and capacity building programmes are being organised.

The State Government had already launched a multi-sectoral, strategic action to end child marriage in November, 2019.

Garg said in 16 districts where child marriage is above the State’s average, action has been stepped up with engagement of community level institutions and non-government organisations (NGOs).

Sujata Karthikeyan, Commissioner Mission Shakti, discussed how the strong network of 6 lakh women SHGs can be roped in for social changes towards addressing child marriage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha child marriage child marriages in Odisha
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp