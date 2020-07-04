Online exams: VIMSAR students seek Odisha government's help

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Final year MBBS students of VIMSAR, Burla have demanded their examinations to be conducted through online mode. In a memorandum to Governor Ganeshi Lal, the students said in view of the surge in coronavirus cases, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as well as VIMSAR authorities have advised them to stay at home and maintain social distancing.

If the examinations are conducted offline as proposed by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) in July or August, the students will have to return back to hostels from different parts of the State and country.

Currently, a lot of places are still shut down and even train services have been stopped till August 12. Many students also do not have the means to travel in personal vehicles, they said. “Apart from the risk of getting infected during travelling, gathering of more than 150 to 200 students in the hostel for the examination will further increase the chances of contracting the virus. Parents of many students are also reluctant to send them back to hostels amid the pandemic,” the memorandum stated.

Former president of MBBS students’ union, VIMSAR Debaki Nandan Senapati said, “We have requested the Governor to take necessary steps for alternate methods of examination and evaluation. We also requested to ensure early publication of results which wil l be benef icial for students.” “We are already late by months compared to other colleges. Any further delay in examination and publication of result will hamper our career prospects and we will not be able to appear the NEET PG 2022,” he added.