STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Puja body seeks extension of lockdown in Cuttack's College Square

The College Square Puja Pratistan has suggested Cuttack administration to extend the lockdown hours to contain spread of the infection in the locality following steep rise in Covid-19 cases.

Published: 04th July 2020 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

People ignore social distancing norms in front of Bhartia Tower in Cuttack

People ignore social distancing norms in front of Bhartia Tower in Cuttack. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With fear of community transmission looming large in the Millennium city, a puja committee has sought extension of lockdown from 2 pm to 6 am in College Square area which houses the Acharya Harihar Postgraduate Institute of Cancer(AHPGIC) and SCB Medical College and Hospital.

The College Square Puja Pratistan has suggested Cuttack administration to extend the lockdown hours to contain spread of the infection in the locality following steep rise in Covid-19 cases.

In a letter to Collector and District Magistrate, the puja committee secretary Jagannath Sahoo has urged the administration to keep the shops and business establishments open from 6 am to 2 pm at College Square and nearby localities.

Most of the health workers of the two hospitals reside in the locality, particularly near Samadhipatna, and they come in contact with traders and vendors for their daily requirements.

The letter read that extension of lockdown timing will help in minimizing movement of people to contain spread of coronavirus infection.

Copies of the letter have also been sent to CMC Commissioner, DCP, Cuttack and IIC of Malgodown police station.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cuttack COVID 19 coronavirus COVID 19 lockdown Cuttack lockdown
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp