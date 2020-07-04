Puja body seeks extension of lockdown in Cuttack's College Square

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With fear of community transmission looming large in the Millennium city, a puja committee has sought extension of lockdown from 2 pm to 6 am in College Square area which houses the Acharya Harihar Postgraduate Institute of Cancer(AHPGIC) and SCB Medical College and Hospital.

The College Square Puja Pratistan has suggested Cuttack administration to extend the lockdown hours to contain spread of the infection in the locality following steep rise in Covid-19 cases.

In a letter to Collector and District Magistrate, the puja committee secretary Jagannath Sahoo has urged the administration to keep the shops and business establishments open from 6 am to 2 pm at College Square and nearby localities.

Most of the health workers of the two hospitals reside in the locality, particularly near Samadhipatna, and they come in contact with traders and vendors for their daily requirements.

The letter read that extension of lockdown timing will help in minimizing movement of people to contain spread of coronavirus infection.

Copies of the letter have also been sent to CMC Commissioner, DCP, Cuttack and IIC of Malgodown police station.