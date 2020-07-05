Household survey begins

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: With the weekend shutdown in place, the Malkangiri administration began household survey in areas under Malkangiri Municipality to trace out people suffering from Covid-19 symptoms on Saturday.

While health and anganwadi workers moved from one ward to another to screen people, Collector Manish Agarwal oversaw the survey. Meanwhile, two containment zones were declared after detection of five positive cases on Saturday.

These zones are Block Colony Primary School TMC at Podia and Gotiguda village under Kudumulugumma gram panchayat of Khairput block. Of the five cases, three returnees had been lodged at the Podia TMC while one case each were reported from an area under Malkangiri municipality and Khairput block.

The Khairput patient had no travel history and was tested after he developed symptoms. The patient from Malkangiri municipality was a close contact of a previous positive patient.