Odisha Government to fix road safety target

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Road safety is back on the focus of Odisha Government. Even as road fatality has come down due to lockdown restrictions, the State has swung into action to reduce deaths owing to road accidents when traffic movement normalises.

The Transport department has directed the DGP and Transport Commissioner to take immediate steps to fix enforcement target for each RTO, SP and DCP taking into consideration the type of road and vehicles available in their districts.

The Lead Agency of the districts will evaluate traffic violations like over speeding, non-use of helmet and seat belt regularly and take action. More than 5,000 people have died in road accidents in the State. Earlier this year, the Supreme Court Committee (SCC) on Road Safety had observed that the enforcement, besides being poor, is not well targeted.

Though over speeding was responsible for over 68 per cent (pc) fatalities, the State has not checked speed limit violations in any significant manner, it had said. After examining the compliance submitted by the Government, the SCC in February had observed that the State had not made sincere efforts for reducing fatalities and enforcement of traffic law in the State continues to be poor.

Transport Secretary Madhusudan Padhi has sought a monthly report on district-wise enforcement achievement vis-a-vis the target, including suspension of driving licence, to be submitted by the Lead Agency for each month by 15th of next month.