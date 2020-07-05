STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three Covid warriors die in 24 hours

Three Covid warriors lost their lives in the last 24 hours in the district. Of them two are teachers and were posted as assistant in-charge of temporary medical centres (TMC). 

Representational image

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Three Covid warriors lost their lives in the last 24 hours in the district. Of them two are teachers and were posted as assistant in-charge of temporary medical centres (TMC). While one of them, a 27-year-old bachelor was from Kabisuryanagar, the other, aged 44 was from Aska block. The third was an anganwadi worker posted at Kholakhali TMC. 

The teacher from Kabisuryanagar was posted as assistant in-charge of the TMC at Pankalbadi in the first week of May. He was relieved of his duty after 20 days and re-engaged. By this time, he was suffering from mild fever and flu.

However, he continued performing his duty after taking medicines from a local chemist. However, when the illness persisted, he went to the Covid care centre at Aska. Though he had symptoms of Covid-19, no test was conducted on him and he was referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for treatment. 

As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Sum Hospital in Bhubaneswar where he was kept at an isolation centre. He was tested positive on Thursday and breathed his last on Friday. As per norms, his body was not handed over to his parents. Unable to bear the pain of losing their loved one, they committed suicide by hanging the same day. Even as they were not tested positive, none came forward to bring their bodies down. The bodies were sent for autopsy to MKCG Medical College and Hospital after around 18 hours by the local administration officials. 

The other teacher from Aska was taken to MKCG Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. However, no test was conducted on his body after his death. The deaths of the teachers were termed unfortunate by OSSTA member Bijay Behera, who demanded benefits for them as declared by the Government for Covid warriors.

He also demanded the teachers be trained before being assigned for Covid duty. His views were echoed by elementary teachers association member Rajesh Kumar Tarini. Sources said the anganwadi worker had been suffering from cold and fever and was taken to Buguda hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead. Irked over her death, locals staged a road blockade and sought adequate compensation for her next of kin. No steps were taken to test her body for Covid-19 before it was cremated. 
 

Covid warriors
