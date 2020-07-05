STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Trinity’s sojourn ends with Niladri Bije

As per tradition, His ‘Goti Pahandi’ was obstructed by His consort Goddess Mahalaxmi as She was annoyed at being left behind in the temple.

Published: 05th July 2020 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Newly constructed chariots of the Holy Trinity lined up at Bada Danda in Puri | RANJAN GANGULY

By Express News Service

PURI: The historical Rath Yatra came to an end with the Holy Trinity - Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra - entering the sanctum sanctorum of Srimandir in a special ritual called Niladri Bije on Saturday. This was for the first time in the history of the 12th century shrine that the 12-day festival that started on June 23 with the Holy Trinity going on a sojourn to Mausi Maa temple, was held without devotees.

A servitor holding an earthen pot
filled with rasagola in front of the 
chariots on Saturday I Ranjan Ganguly

The three towering chariots - Nandighosa, Taladhwaja and Darpadalana - of the deities were pulled to Gundicha temple and brought back to the Sri Jagannath temple in Bahuda Yatra by servitors amid a thick security cover provided by police personnel. A day after ‘Adhar Pana’ was offered to the deities on their chariots, rituals for homecoming of the deities began early on Saturday morning with the Mangala Alati. After ‘Madhayana Dhupa’ in the noon, ‘Bahuda Pahandi’ of the deities began at 4.30 pm.

Idols of Rama Krushna and Madan Mohan were taken inside the Srimandir first and subsequently, Lord Sudarshan, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra were ushered into the sanctum sanctorum in Pahandi. Lord Jagannath was the last one to enter the Garbhagriha at 7.45 pm but His entry was not as smooth as the others. As per tradition, His ‘Goti Pahandi’ was obstructed by His consort Goddess Mahalaxmi as She was annoyed at being left behind in the temple.

There was a heated exchange of words between the servitors of Lord Jagannath and the Goddess. Lord Jagannath was let in only after He offered Rasagolla and a saree to His wife to appease Her. With curtains coming down on the much-awaited festival of Odias, both State Government, police and Puri administrations have heaved a sigh of relief. Shrouded in uncertainty till the ninth hour, Supreme Court allowed conduct of the annual festival a few hours before the fete.

But with Covid-19 tests of 1147 servitors within 12 hours, the Grand Road was all set for the three chariots to roll. Only one among the servitors was tested positive and barred from pulling the chariots. Similarly, Covid tests of servitors were conducted before Bahuda.

Millions of devotees and followers of Jagannath culture watched the spectacle on their TV sets, mobile phones and computers as State Government facilitated live telecast and streamed all the rituals during Rath Yatra, Bahuda, Niladri Bije, Suna Besha and Adhar Pana.  In the past, at least five lakh devotees participated in the Rath Yatra of the Trinity at Puri.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rath Yatra
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp