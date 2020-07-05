Virus brake on Bol Bom Yatra this year

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Government on Saturday announced a ban on ‘Kanwar Yatra’ by devotees of Lord Shiva during the holy Shravan month in view of the continuing surge in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the State.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said as the yatra has extensive potential of spreading Covid-19 pandemic, the State Government has decided not to allow ‘Kanwariyas’ or ‘Bol Bom’ devotees to collect water from rivers, ponds and other water bodies and offer prayer at different Shiva temples on every Monday during Shravan month starting from July 6.

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of devotees to Shiva temples including the Lord Lingaraj in Bhubaneswar and Dhabalwswar near Cuttack. The ‘Kanwarias’ also known as ‘Kaudias’ walk barefoot in groups for hundreds of kilometres chanting ‘Bol Bom’ and singing bhajans to consecrate the holy water.

“In order to prevent congregation, the devotees are not allowed to carry water from any source and walk on any public road in order to offer it to the deity at any temple during the Shravan month this time,” Jena said.

The SRC said devotees start collecting water from Saturday onwards and embark upon long journeys in groups to offer the holy water at Shiva shrines on Monday. According to the guidelines laid down by the State Government, all the religious sites and places of worship including temples are shut in the State till July 31.

Similarly, all forms of religious, cultural, political and spiritual gatherings are not permitted in Odisha till the end of this month, Jena said and requested people to strictly adhere to the order and refrain from collecting water and undertaking travel to Shiva temples as a precautionary measure. The SRC also asked the district administrations to take concrete steps to enforce the order and ensure that no ‘Bol Bam yatra’ takes place this time.