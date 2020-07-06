COVID-19 impact: Odisha Bhawan casual workers in Delhi go without salary for past three months

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Around 30 casual employees working in the office of the Chief Resident Commissioner (CRC), New Delhi were denied salary for the last three months when the State Government has been paying the remuneration to such workers engaged in different departments here.

These workers engaged through service providers were employed as sweeper, driver, kitchen assistant, room boy and table assistant in the integrated office of CRC, including Odisha Bhawan, Odisha Niwas and Odisha Sadan.

After imposition of nationwide lockdown, the three guest houses have been shut down and are yet to be opened.

Living far away from the State, these poor workers are facing immense hardship without money and most of them are doing odd jobs to support their living.

Some of these workers are frantically calling to officers who previously served in the CRC office with a request to convey their plight to the Home department.

“Some workers, who were attached to the CRC office, are getting their monthly remuneration while others are not being paid. Their payments have been stopped as there is no such instruction from the Government,” said an officer.

Dubbing the action inhuman, sources said these casual workers are poor and some of them are tribals. The CRC office has done a great injustice by not paying their wages when the Government is giving topmost priority to life and livelihood while fighting the coronavirus, they said.