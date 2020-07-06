Don’t reopen nine sites: Odisha's Khurda administration to ASI

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Khurda administration has requested the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Odisha Circle, not to allow reopening of nine centrally protected monuments in the district in view of the Covid-19 crisis.

The monuments are Churangagarh Fort at Dadhapatana, Paramaguru Temple, Papanasisni tank, Sahasralinga tank and Raja Rani temple in Bhubaneswar, rock inscription of the edicts of Ashoka and sculpture of elephant, small rock cut cell and inscription of Santikara at Dhauli, all ancient caves, structures and other monuments and remains at Udayagiri and Khandagiri hills, and ancient rema ins at Sisupalgarh.

The move came two days after the ASI decided to reopen 31 centrally protected monuments and museums in Odisha from Monday with all safety measures in place.

Collector Sitanshu Kumar Rout, in a letter to the ASI Odisha Circle, stated that the State Government in its order on June 30 had asked for closure of all religious places and places of worship till July 31 to prevent public gathering.