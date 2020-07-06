Opposition slams Odisha government over COVID-19 mismanagement

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha reported nearly 1,000 Covid-19 cases during the last two days, Opposition Congress and BJP on Sunday targeted the State Government for its mismanagement of migrant problem which has led to surge in the number of infected persons particularly in Ganjam district.

Alleging that all returnees kept in the temporary medical centres were not tested, senior Congress leader Santosh Singh Saluja said many of them have left for their villages after completing the quarantine period and may be spreading the virus.

He said many migrants tested positive after coming home from the TMCs.

He alleged that though he had raised the issue several times in the past, the Government ignored his suggestion.

He warned that if the Government does not take corrective measures even now, the situation will explode in Odisha and positive cases will touch one lakh.

Senior BJP leader Bijoy Mohapatra also criticised the Government for Covid mismanagement in State and alleged that it is concealing data of Covid deaths.