AYUSH Director faces sexual harassment charge

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A woman employee of Directorate of AYUSH on Monday accused Director Bibhu Prasad Sarangi of sexual harassment and lodged a complaint with the police. The woman, an outsourced employee working as an accounts manager alleged Sarangi sent her indecent messages and obscene videos on WhatsApp on June 29. After she blocked Sarangi on WhatsApp, the AYUSH Director allegedly telephoned and verbally abused her.

“Last Friday, the Director again sent me indecent messages and when I confronted, he threatened to fire me from my job,” read the complaint. Accusing Sarangi of mentally torturing her, the woman said she was feeling scared to even go to her office. She told the police that she has WhatsApp chats and voice recordings of Sarangi which could prove her accusations against him.

Sarangi could not be reached for his comments as his mobile phone was switched off.Meanwhile, Mahila police registered a case in this regard under relevant Sections of IPC and IT Act. “Inspector-in-charge Banita Moharana has been directed to look into the matter and further investigation is on,” Additional CP Anup Kumar Sahoo said.