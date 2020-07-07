Odisha Congress smells scam in mobile phone deal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Monday alleged a scam in the purchase of mobile phones for distribution among Asha Karmis and demanded strong action against those involved in it.

Centre had directed states to provide mobile phones having certain features to Asha workers, but Odisha Government violated the guidelines and showed undue favour to a particular dealer, former minister Panchanan Kanungo and Sudarsan Das, Covid-19 in charge of the party told a media conference here.

The two leaders alleged that though the online price of a Samsung Galaxy A10 S mobile is `8900, there is a move to purchase it from a particular dealer of Haryana at a price of `10,950 per piece. They alleged that Odisha Government is purchasing electronics item from the same dealer since 2017.

Official sources, however, dismissed corruption charges and said purchase is yet to be made. They said 10,925 mobile phones will be purchased to be distributed among the Asha Karmis. A tender was floated in the E-Market Plus Portal in this regard.