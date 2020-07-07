Odisha to scale up solar power production to 1,500 MW

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE Odisha Government has decided to increase solar power production capacity to 1500 MW by 2022 to promote carbon neutral green energy and meet its renewable power obligation (RPO). As of now, around 474 MW ongrid solar power plants have been installed at different parts of the State through Green Energy Development Corporation of Odisha Limited (GEDCOL) and Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA).

“State needs to produce 1500 MW of solar power by the year 2022 to meet the RPO. It is now generating solar power at competitive price of around Rs 2.71 per unit and hence, it is commercially feasible to ramp up commercial production,” said GEDCOL Chairman Bishnupada Sethi. He said GEDCOL has set up plants of 362 MW capacity through public and private investment. OREDA has installed 112 MW on-grid solar power plants and projects of 460 MW capacity are in pipeline.

This was discussed at a high level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy wherein Sethi outlined the scope and commercial feasibility for production of more solar power in the State. The meeting decided that GEDCOL would develop 275 MW capacity solar park at four locations in Sambalpur and Boudh district and 500 MW capacity floating solar projects over large water reservoirs in partnership with NHPC. Sethi said GEDCOL has expedited steps for installation of 19 MW capacity on-grid rooftop solar plant and 8 MW ground-based solar plants at different places.

The proposal for removing the limitation for OREDA also received in principal approval of the meeting. The Chief Secretary directed to bring out a coordinated and comprehensive work plan for upscaling the renewable energy by adopting latest technology for reducing the cost of production. Principal Secretary of Energy department NB Dhal, Principal Secretary of Finance Ashok Meena and other senior officers participated in the meeting.