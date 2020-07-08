Odisha youth held for murder of teacher

By Express News Service

Police on Tuesday arrested a youth on charges of murder of a lady teacher in Mirzapur village under Dharmasala police limits here. The woman - identified as Tarulata Biswal (50), an assistant teacher at Ananta Kumari Girls High School in the village - was found dead in the backyard of her house on Monday. According to a police official, the accused Sunil Kumar Jena (25) - a resident of neighbouring Salipur - was in a relationship with the deceased’s minor daughter. When Tarulata learnt about it, she had asked her daughter to stop talking to him.

“When the girl stopped communicating with the accused for a month, he harboured grudges against the girl’s mother. On Sunday night, he waited outside the deceased’s house and as soon as Tarulata came out to relieve herself, he attacked her with a sharp weapon,” the official said. When the minor daughter and husband rushed out of the house on hearing screams, the accused attacked them too.

On Monday morning, neighbours found Tarulata lying in a pool of blood, and her husband and daughter unconscious with multiple injuries. Police had detained two youths in connection with the crime. During interrogation, Sunil confessed to the crime. He was forwarded to court on the day and remanded in judicial custody, police said.