STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha youth held for murder of teacher

Police on Tuesday arrested a youth on charges of murder of a lady teacher in Mirzapur village under Dharmasala police limits here.

Published: 08th July 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

Police on Tuesday arrested a youth on charges of murder of a lady teacher in Mirzapur village under Dharmasala police limits here. The woman - identified as Tarulata Biswal (50), an assistant teacher at Ananta Kumari Girls High School in the village - was found dead in the backyard of her house on Monday. According to a police official, the accused Sunil Kumar Jena (25) - a resident of neighbouring Salipur - was in a relationship with the deceased’s minor daughter. When Tarulata learnt about it, she had asked her daughter to stop talking to him.

“When the girl stopped communicating with the accused for a month, he harboured grudges against the girl’s mother. On Sunday night, he waited outside the deceased’s house and as soon as Tarulata came out to relieve herself, he attacked her with a sharp weapon,” the official said. When the minor daughter and husband rushed out of the house on hearing screams, the accused attacked them too.

On Monday morning, neighbours found Tarulata lying in a pool of blood, and her husband and daughter unconscious with multiple injuries. Police had detained two youths in connection with the crime. During interrogation, Sunil confessed to the crime. He was forwarded to court on the day and remanded in judicial custody, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp