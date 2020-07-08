STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Swargadwar made out of bounds for non-Puri residents

AS Covid-19 tightens its grip on several districts across the State, Collector Balwant Singh on Tuesday imposed a ban on cremation of bodies at Swargadwar by people from outside Puri.

Published: 08th July 2020

By Express News Service

PURI: AS Covid-19 tightens its grip on several districts across the State, Collector Balwant Singh on Tuesday imposed a ban on cremation of bodies at Swargadwar by people from outside Puri. The restriction was imposed after a large number of BJD workers crowded Swargadwar during cremation of Tirtol MLA Bishnu Das’ mortal remains on the day. In a separate development, the district administration will conduct Covid-19 tests on servitors of Sri Jagannath Temple for the third time from July 10 to 14. Serology tests would be conducted on the servitors from July 15 onwards to detect anti-bodies.

As per the directive of the Supreme Court, 2,590 servitors were tested twice before and during the Rath Yatra and all of them were found negative. Singh said a separate spot for cremating bodies of Covid-19 victims has been identified near Mangala river. As many as 32 teams comprising ANMs, ASHA workers, Swachh Sathis and women SHG members are conducting door-to-door survey in 32 Wards of the town to detect persons with coronavirus symptoms.

As many as 400 members of the teams have been imparted special training on surveillance. So far, the administration has conducted 8,122 tests in the town. Besides, an amount of `3,93,153 has been collected as fine from 1,857 persons for violating Covid-19 safety guidelines.

Meanwhile, a joint meeting of Chhatisha Nijog and managing committees of Sri Jagannath temple was held on the day to assess the Rath Yatra proceedings which concluded on July 4. Addressing mediapersons after the meeting, Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb thanked the servitors for conducting all the rituals smoothly despite the adverse conditions. He said all the restrictions imposed by the Supreme Court were adhered to during Rath Yatra.

A report on conduct of all Rath Yatra proceedings would be submitted in the Supreme Court soon. Besides, documentation of the proceedings would be made in both visual and written forms by the temple administration.

