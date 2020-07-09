Anti-Maoist operations to pave way for development in Odisha's Kandhamal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police’s operation against left-wing extremism (LWE) in Kandhamal district has not just dealt a body blow to CPI (Maoist), it also has made a push or development work in the remote pockets of the district.

In back-to-back operations on Sunday and Monday, the security forces gunned down at least five Maoist leaders. The operation has weakened the Bansadhara- Ghumsur-Nagabali division of CPI (Maoist).

The loss of key leaders, police sources say, will deflate Maoist activities on the ground and provide momentum to development initiatives of the State Government, similar to Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri district.

Road connectivity, electricity supply and rural infrastructure work can now be expedited in Kandhamal.

Besides, restricting Maoist influence from 21 districts in Odisha to 10 districts will also help the developmental agenda of the State Government to be pushed further.

“People will be able to integrate with the mainstream socio-economic and development activities of the Government and show their disenchantment towards the obsolete Maoist ideology,” said an officer.

The Malkangiri example, State Police sources say, is there for all to see.

People living in the erstwhile cut-off area realised that LWE was obstructing development works carried out by the Government and it was evident after locals of Janturai village confronted a Maoist in January, said the police officer.

Meanwhile, the five Maoists who were killed in police encounter carried a combined reward of over Rs 30 lakh on their heads.

The exchange of fire between security forces and Maoists occurred at Tumudibandha reserve forest of Kandhamal where State committee member of the outlawed outfit Kosa Sodhi (carrying Rs 20 lakh on his head) was killed.

A divisional committee member carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh, area committee member with a reward of Rs 4 lakh and a party member with a reward of Rs 1 lakh were killed by security forces in a single operation on Sunday.

On Monday, another Maoist was gunned down. Basing on Special Intelligence Wing inputs, a joint team of SOG and DVF led by Kandhamal SP launched the operation in Tumudibandha reserve forest area on Saturday.