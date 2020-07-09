STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opposition slams Odisha government over ban on funeral at Puri's 'Swargadwar'

Dubbing it another conspiracy to destroy Hindu belief, State BJP general secretary Prithiviraj Harichandan said the decision of Puri district administration has hurt the sentiments of the people.

The entrance of Swargadwar being sanitised by fire personnel (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition BJP and Congress have criticised the state government for imposing a ban on cremation at Swargadwar in Puri.

“Funeral at Swargadwar and other rituals like ‘Asthi Bisarjan’ in Mahodadhi (sea) is a matter of Hindu faith. The administration has absolutely no right to transgress a religious matter,” he cautioned.

The Government has to follow the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs to check the spread of coronavirus. It cannot put ban on cremation at Swargadwar simply because people from different parts of the State visit Puri to perform last rites of their near and dear.

“After conspiring to stop the Rath Yatra, this is second attempt to attack on Hindu religious belief,” Harichandan said. He urged the Government to step in and direct the district administration rescind the ban order which has created resentment among the people. Echoing similar sentiment, senior Congress leader Suresh Routray also urged the Government to withdraw the ban order. Congress MP from Koraput Saptagiri Ulaka also criticised the decision.

