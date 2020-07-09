Rs 23,000 crore for Odisha's Panchayats, urban local bodies in six years

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Panchayati Raj institutions (PRIs) and urban local bodies (ULBs) of the state will get Rs 23,848 crore as per the recommendations of Fifth State Finance Commission.

This was finalised in a high-level monitoring committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy here on Monday.

The funds will be used for augmenting drinking water supply, solid waste management, creation of water harvesting structures, construction of primary school buildings, maintenance of health sub-centers, anganwadis, livestock centers, roads and culverts in rural areas.

In urban areas, water bodies and water quality testing labs would be created and drainage channels, community assets would be repaired with the money.

Currently, no specific maintenance grant is available for these works. The money would be transferred in two installments, one during May-June and another during October-November.

“The PRIs will get a total amount of around Rs 15,715.60 crore and the ULBs will get an amount of around Rs 8,132.52 crore during this period,” said Principal Secretary Finance Ashok Meena.

"He said the funds will be transferred to these bodies over a period of six years from 2020-21 to 2025-26. Around Rs 7,321 crore will be under the head of devolution, Rs 9678 crore under assignment of taxes and Rs 6 , 849 crore as grant-in-aid. The second installment will be released only after completion of the 30 percent of the work taken up under the fund.