STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Lawyer sells vegetables in front of Orissa HC as protest for no financial assistance amid COVID-19

State Bar Council sources said 15,000 applications had been received and scrutiny is on to prepare the list of lawyers eligible to get the financial assistance. 

Published: 10th July 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Sapan Kumar Pal selling vegetables in front of High Court on Thursday (Photo | EPS)

Sapan Kumar Pal selling vegetables in front of High Court on Thursday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: As a mark of protest against alleged delay by State Bar Council in providing financial assistance to needy advocates in view of the pandemic, a lawyer sold vegetables outside the Orissa High Court here on Thursday. 

Sapan Kumar Pal, who sold vegetables from 8 am to 1 pm, said most of the lawyers in the city have no work for over three months now with the High Court and lower courts remaining closed due to the shutdown or functioning only to attend urgent matters through video conferencing. But the Council is yet to provide them financial assistance. “It seems like we will now have to sell vegetables to eke out living”, he said.

On April 5, the Bar Council of India had approved the Odisha State Bar Council Emergency Financial Assistance Rules, 2020, under which, lawyers in need of financial assistance for his/her sustenance during the crisis would be provided `10,000 in accordance with the procedure prescribed in the Rules.

The Council had invited applications for the fund from lawyers of different bar associations across the State by May 10.

State Bar Council sources said 15,000 applications had been received and scrutiny is on to prepare the list of lawyers eligible to get the financial assistance. 

The Odisha State Bar Council Advocates’ Welfare Corpus Fund had been constituted for the purpose. So far, Rs 32 lakh has been donated to the Corpus Fund by lawyers with more than 15 years of practice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Orissa High Court Odisha lawyers COVID 19
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp