63-year-old businessman kidnapped by abductors in Odisha's Sambalpur, manhunt ongoing

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A 63-year-old businessman of Baraipali in Sambalpur city was abducted by a group of armed miscreants on Friday.

He was identified as Naresh Agrawal.

Sources said the businessman had gone to supervise the construction of boundary wall on a patch of his land at Sason.

When he was preparing to leave the place in his car, armed miscreants arrived at the spot in a four-wheeler. They first deflated the tyre of Naresh’s car before taking him away with them.

The victim’s son Deepak Agrawal lodged a complaint with Sason police in this regard. However, police are tight-lipped about the incident.

On being informed about the kidnapping, Sambalpur SP Kanwar Vishal Singh visited the spot and also interacted with the victim’s family members.

Police have formed multiple teams and launched a manhunt to trace Naresh and nab his abductors.