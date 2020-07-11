Odisha Sahitya Akademi award for 18 authors

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eighteen writers will be felicitated with the Odisha Sahitya Akademi Awards for 2015 and 2016, which were announced on Friday.

Nityananda Panda and Laxmipriya Acharya will get the prestigious award in the novel category for 2015 and 2016 respectively.

Panda’s ‘Gotiye Jodi Gaon Ra Kahani’ and Acharya’s ‘Amba’ have been selected for the award. Litterateurs Pabitra Panigrahi and Devdas Chhotray have been selected for the Akademi awards in the short story category for their works ‘Gapara Muhan’ and ‘Rama Ku Maribara Panchati Upaya’ respectively.

In poetry, Binapani Mohanty will get the award for her book ‘Godhuli Geeta’ and Bhagban Jaysingh for his literary work ‘Pheranti Ghara’.

Similarly in children literature category, authors Rabindra Biswal and Debendra Choudhury will be awarded for their books ‘Gachha Tiye Geeta Tiye’ and ‘Chuin Chadhei’.

In drama, Sanjay Hati and Naveen Kumar Parija will together get the coveted award for ‘Mancha Maya, Natua O Anyana Nataka’ for 2015.

‘Antalipi O Ananya’, written by Fakir Singh has been selected in the same category for 2016.