Odisha sets Rs 1,000 crore revenue target from minor minerals

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has started streamlining minor mineral operations to expedite employment intensive projects in construction and infrastructure sectors.

A target of Rs 1000 crore from minor minerals production has been set to fill up the deficit in revenue arising to due to coronavirus pandemic.

Reviewing the progress made so far, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy directed the Revenue department to identify and operationaise the new sairat sources for filling the gap between demand and supply of minor minerals.

Tripathy directed officials concerned to identify sand rich river beds on the banks of major rivers like Mahanadi, Baitarani, Bramhani, Rushikulya and Subarnarekha in cooperation with the Water Resources and Forest departments.

Prinicipal Secretary in the Revenue department Bishnupada Sethi said 1129 new sairat sources have been identified in different districts.