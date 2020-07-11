STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik flays government austerity measures

Niranjan Patnaik demanded that people should be taken into confidence about the financial condition of the State.

Published: 11th July 2020 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Former Odisha Congress President Niranjan Patnaik

Odisha Congress President Niranjan Patnaik (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition Congress and BJP on Friday targeted the State Government over the austerity measures announced by it alleging that the ban on creation of new posts will lead to further increase in the number of unemployed youths in Odisha.

Referring to the restrictions imposed by the Government in various fields, president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik demanded that people should be taken into confidence about the financial condition of the State.

A Government which always claimed to have strengthened the economy during the last 20 years, has suddenly announced that it has gone bankrupt because of the threemonth- old pandemic, Patnaik said and demanded that a survey of vacant posts in all de par tments should be conducted to start fresh recruitment.

He said the Government should reserve 85 per cent of jobs for local youths as has been done by Maharashtra and Haryana governments. Besides, Government must make a direct transfer of Rs 7,500 per month as allowance to the unemployed youths.

The State unit of BJP also came down on the Government for imposing a ban on creation of new posts.

“Nearly 35 lakh unemployed had registered themselves for jobs in the last 20 years. Out of which, only 35,000 persons have got jobs which is a mere 1.1 pc,” BJP general secretary Golak Mohapatra said.

