Chhattisgarh government accused of encroaching on Odisha land in bordering Nuapada

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: The Government of Chhattisgarh has allegedly encroached upon land on the state’s border with Odisha in Nuapada district.

The neighbouring State has encroached upon 50 metre land in the district to construct a bridge over Dhandrinala canal near Dangripali village in Sinapali tehsil.

The village is located on Odisha’s border with Chhattisgarh.

Locals Balmat Majhi and Prafulla Hati said their farm land are located around the canal. “We know where the Odisha border ends.

"The land has been encroached upon by the Chhattisgarh Government,” they said.

Nuapada Sub-Collection Tarani Sen Naik said the tehsildar of Sinapali has ben asked to investigate the matter and submit a report.

“If the allegations are found to be true, the matter will be resolved between both the States at the higher level,” he said.