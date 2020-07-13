FLO webinar on mental health held

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE impacts of Covid-19 pandemic are not just physical but psychological, social and financial, said head of community disaster management at NIMHANS, Balgalore Dr K Sekar. Speaking at a webinar organised by Bhubaneswar Chapter of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), Dr Sekar stressed on developing herd immunity as body has power to manage any disease it is threatened with.

“Even though we had experienced epidemics before, the Covid-19 pandemic is different as it has affected all psychologically, emotionally, econ o m i c a l l y a n d physiologically,” he said. Senior IPS officer Arun Bothra explained how people started getting in touch with him during this time, asking for genuine help in different areas. Once they realised the help was being provided, the word spread and India Cares was born. It has now over 3000 volunteers to help people during this crisis, he said.

“Be it fear of contracting the virus or the grief of losing a family member, several factors have led to at least eight suicidal deaths in a span of two months. Given the likely magnitude of the pandemic, mental health and psychosocial impact of Covid-19 will be far-reaching,” said FLO chairperson Dharitri Patnaik. Dr Ronak Gandhi spoke about how healing and transformation begins with the self and said, “Health depends on taking care not just of our physical health but having a holistic attitude.” The webinar was moderated by FLO secretary Namrita Chahal and attended by 500 students, social workers, government functionaries, academicians and FLO members.