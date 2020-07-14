STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 positive woman delivers baby in Odisha

Doctors at the newly set-up maternity ward of Covid-19 hospital here ensured the safe delivery of a woman who had tested positive for the virus, on Sunday.

The woman and her newborn at the Covid hospital

The woman and her newborn at the Covid hospital I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Doctors at the newly set-up maternity ward of Covid-19 hospital here ensured the safe delivery of a woman who had tested positive for the virus, on Sunday. The woman and her baby are now stable. Collector Manish Agarwal said a two-bed maternity ward, labour room, a basic operation theatre and a neo-natal care centre were set up at the hospital around two months back. “However, the facilities were put to use yesterday when the newborn was administered photo-therapy to treat jaundice,” he said. The Chief Minister’s Office too appreciated the efforts of the team of doctors.

